Critical Review: Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) versus Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -551.51% -3.49% -2.63% Taseko Mines 17.37% 11.44% 2.98%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $23.43 million 7.33 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.41 Taseko Mines $388.86 million 2.14 $61.28 million $0.24 11.88

This table compares Osisko Development and Taseko Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Osisko Development and Taseko Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00 Taseko Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00

Taseko Mines has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential downside of 0.58%. Given Taseko Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Osisko Development on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

