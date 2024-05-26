Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,094 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.9 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 195.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.