CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,818,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1,915.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,478 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CubeSmart by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,806,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,067,000 after purchasing an additional 965,006 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $33,972,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 29,910.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 602,394 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.1 %

CubeSmart stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.72.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

