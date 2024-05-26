Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.17. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
