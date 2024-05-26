CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Get CVRx alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on CVRx from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CVRx from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVRx

Institutional Trading of CVRx

CVRx Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVRX. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CVRx by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CVRx during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in CVRx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 10.87. CVRx has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.35.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.51). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 123.58%. The business had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that CVRx will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.