Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cytosorbents Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.29.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 309,543 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 98.8% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Stories

