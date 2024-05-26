D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 6,697 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE:JCI opened at $73.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $1,108,229 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

