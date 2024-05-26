D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.00% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 87,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

FLLV stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $117.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

