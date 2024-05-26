D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,173 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,714 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Paramount Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,304,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 96,952 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,071,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after acquiring an additional 283,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.32%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.