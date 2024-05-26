D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after buying an additional 1,932,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $109,630,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,419,000 after buying an additional 1,604,534 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3,911.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,724,000 after buying an additional 1,283,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,106,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $85.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

