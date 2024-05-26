D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 15,004 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.07% of Prospect Capital worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Prospect Capital by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,762 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,035,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 298,400 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 328,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 168,820 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 244.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 235,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 167,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 27.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 464,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 100,982 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.00. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.