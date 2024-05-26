D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 264 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 69,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VAW stock opened at $201.29 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $205.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.05 and a 200-day moving average of $190.31.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

