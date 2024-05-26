DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DTEA opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

