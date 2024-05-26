DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Gap Up to $132.25

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $132.25, but opened at $139.00. DaVita shares last traded at $137.90, with a volume of 107,914 shares traded.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

DaVita Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $2,831,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in DaVita by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in DaVita by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in DaVita by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.