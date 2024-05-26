DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $47,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,108,000 after acquiring an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of DXCM opened at $127.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,641 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,707. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

