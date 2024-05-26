Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO opened at $136.81 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $179.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

