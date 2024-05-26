Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up to $40.42

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.42, but opened at $41.50. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $41.94, with a volume of 296,192 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $608.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUGT. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

