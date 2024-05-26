Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.300–0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0 million-$77.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.8 million.

Get Domo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOMO. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Domo from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital downgraded Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOMO

Domo Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DOMO opened at $6.97 on Friday. Domo has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Domo

In related news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Domo news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $384,563.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,367 in the last 90 days. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.