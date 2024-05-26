Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,091,038 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 3,633,278 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $10.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,701,292.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,205,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

