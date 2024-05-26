DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $103.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of DD stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

