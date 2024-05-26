Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

WFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

WFG stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

