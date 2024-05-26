Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.41 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

