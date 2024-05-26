Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $18.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $561.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,293.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $505,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $208,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,293.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,082 shares of company stock valued at $114,283. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 76.9% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 457,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 199,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

