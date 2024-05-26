eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.11

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 1155260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

eBay Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

