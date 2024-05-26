Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

