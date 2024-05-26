Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,707 shares of company stock worth $16,034,814 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.
