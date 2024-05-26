Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SOL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Emeren Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.80. Emeren Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emeren Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emeren Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emeren Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Emeren Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

