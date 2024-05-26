Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

