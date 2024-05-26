Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) vs. Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE) Head to Head Contrast

Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE – Get Free Report) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Mirage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Enbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Mirage Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Enbridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mirage Energy and Enbridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.16 0.08 Enbridge $32.33 billion 2.38 $4.59 billion $1.97 18.40

Profitability

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than Mirage Energy. Mirage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enbridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Mirage Energy and Enbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A Enbridge 13.59% 10.53% 3.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mirage Energy and Enbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirage Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Enbridge 2 6 3 0 2.09

Enbridge has a consensus target price of $55.20, suggesting a potential upside of 52.32%. Given Enbridge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enbridge is more favorable than Mirage Energy.

Summary

Enbridge beats Mirage Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirage Energy

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc. and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment invests in natural gas pipelines and gathering and processing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Gas Distribution and Storage segment is involved in natural gas utility operations serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as natural gas distribution activities in Quebec. The Renewable Power Generation segment operates power generating assets, such as wind, solar, geothermal, waste heat recovery, and transmission assets in North America. The Energy Services segment provides physical commodity marketing and logistical services to refiners, producers, and other customers in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

