Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $243.8 million-$246.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.6 million. Endava also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.410-1.430 EPS.

Endava Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. Endava has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. Research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.41.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

