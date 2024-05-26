Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Endava in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Endava from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Endava Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:DAVA opened at $30.03 on Friday. Endava has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,433,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,622,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Endava by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 528,384 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Endava by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,854,000 after acquiring an additional 278,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Endava by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,650,000 after acquiring an additional 256,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

