Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.410-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.3 million-$928.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.2 million. Endava also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.280-0.290 EPS.
Endava Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09. Endava has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $81.06.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Endava Company Profile
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
