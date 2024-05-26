Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.73. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 1,249,367 shares trading hands.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXK has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $903.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 12.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,810,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after buying an additional 1,237,440 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 60.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after buying an additional 4,046,065 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at about $19,008,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 188,787 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.