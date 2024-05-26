Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Trading 3.8% Higher

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares shot up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.21. 152,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 717,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of C$68.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0341241 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$215,905.14. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

