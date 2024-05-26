Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.66.
