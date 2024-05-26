EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENS. BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENS

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $107.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in EnerSys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in EnerSys by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.