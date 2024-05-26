EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.
EnerSys Price Performance
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,306,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EnerSys by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in EnerSys by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
