ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.9954 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Shares of XNGSY opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

