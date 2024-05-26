ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.9954 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.28.
ENN Energy Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of XNGSY opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14.
ENN Energy Company Profile
