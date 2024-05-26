Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Trading Down 13.3%

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10). 123,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 58,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Enteq Technologies Trading Down 5.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.11. The stock has a market cap of £6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -425.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.67.

About Enteq Technologies

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market in the United States, China, Europe, Central Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

