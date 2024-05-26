Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Fortrea Trading Down 0.6 %

FTRE stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

