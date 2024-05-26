EnWave (CVE:ENW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$0.66 million for the quarter. EnWave had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 76.52%.

Shares of ENW stock opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. EnWave has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.71 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.26.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

