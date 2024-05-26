EnWave (CVE:ENW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$0.66 million for the quarter. EnWave had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 76.52%.
EnWave Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of ENW stock opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. EnWave has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.71 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.26.
EnWave Company Profile
