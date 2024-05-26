EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $184,713,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, NDVR Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,676,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems
In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EPAM Systems Stock Down 3.6 %
EPAM opened at $180.11 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.44 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.46.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.
EPAM Systems Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.
