EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Research analysts at Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.65.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

EPAM Systems stock opened at $180.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.68. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $179.44 and a twelve month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $46,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 417.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

