EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 7.7%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.74 ($0.02). 12,986,612 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 539% from the average session volume of 2,033,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).
EQTEC Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £3.30 million, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 2.07.
EQTEC Company Profile
EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.
