Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

ERO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 13.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

