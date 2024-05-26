EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CAO Sells $18,883.92 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $18,883.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $43,184.06.

EverQuote Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 214,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

