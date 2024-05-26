EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $200.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.54 and a 12-month high of $210.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,261 shares of company stock worth $5,724,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.