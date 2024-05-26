EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 529 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 268,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 80,298 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 42,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $26.78.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

