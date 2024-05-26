EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 817 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

