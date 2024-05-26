EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,640 Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTNQ opened at $70.08 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

